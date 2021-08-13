Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Laurentian

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective upped by Laurentian from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$704.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

