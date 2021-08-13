Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.77.

EXR stock opened at $174.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

