EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $346.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 58.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

