F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.22

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and traded as low as $28.00. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 1,021 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.