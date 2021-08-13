F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 55,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,161. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 415,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in F.N.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

