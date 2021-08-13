Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $5,574,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Farfetch by 220.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,440,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Farfetch by 29.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 704,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after buying an additional 159,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $113,890,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

