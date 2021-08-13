Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

