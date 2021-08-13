Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by 122.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AGM opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock valued at $278,250. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

