Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 413,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

