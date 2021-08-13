Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Adelphi Capital LLP

Adelphi Capital LLP decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 66.8% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $250,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

