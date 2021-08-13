Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.74 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.660-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.23. 17,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,112. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.94.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

