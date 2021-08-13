Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ traded down C$0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.53. 348,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,699. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 97.50. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.