Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.
FRGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
