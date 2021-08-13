Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

FRGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

