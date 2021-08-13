Financial Comparison: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) vs. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Molson Coors Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage -4.63% 5.97% 2.80%

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Molson Coors Beverage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molson Coors Beverage $11.72 billion 0.93 -$949.00 million $3.92 12.85

Mendocino Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molson Coors Beverage.

Volatility and Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mendocino Brewing and Molson Coors Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Molson Coors Beverage 2 3 3 0 2.13

Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus price target of $56.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

