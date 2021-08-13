FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

