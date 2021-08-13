First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,931. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

