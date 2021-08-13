First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FA stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 742,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,483. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

