First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.70. 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $12,803,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

