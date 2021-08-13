First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,415 ($31.55). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 12,086 shares trading hands.

FDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,202.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company has a market cap of £667.15 million and a PE ratio of 75.00.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

