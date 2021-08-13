First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $48.99. 4,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.