First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.64. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 144,263 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.