Five9, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $192.97 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

