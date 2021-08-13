Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $192.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71. Five9 has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

