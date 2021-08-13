Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVRR. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.17. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

