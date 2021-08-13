Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $84.83 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Flamingo has a market cap of $84.83 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00151525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.55 or 0.99974020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.09 or 0.00853450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.