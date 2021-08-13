Flowserve Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLS. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flowserve by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after buying an additional 358,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

