FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in July

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

