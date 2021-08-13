FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in July

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
