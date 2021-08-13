Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $38.34. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Flywire shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 691 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLYW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,848,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $12,700,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.