FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.540-$6.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.FMC also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.390 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. restated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38. FMC has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

