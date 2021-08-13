Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy growth in the digital realm, robust brand portfolio and prudent inventory management strategies have been aiding the stock. These factors also supported the company during first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. Markedly, the company’s digital business surged 43%, on a comparable basis, and contributed 25% to total sales. Additionally, management highlighted that despite significant operating challenges owing to the pandemic, the company witnessed favorable customer response for its merchandise offerings. This led to higher inventory productivity and less promotional activity. The company remains committed to strengthening digital capabilities, strengthening operational base and expansion of membership programs.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.55.

FL opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

