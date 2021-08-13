Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

FBRX stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

