Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $305.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

