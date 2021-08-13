Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.02). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

FBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

