Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter.
TSE FVI opened at C$5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
