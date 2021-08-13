Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FVI. Laurentian lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.34.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

