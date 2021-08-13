Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 target price (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FVI opened at C$5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.721295 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.