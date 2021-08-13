Fractal Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $1.33 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00138770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,457.45 or 0.99894897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00860882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

