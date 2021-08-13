Franco-Nevada Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

FNV traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,944. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

