Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE FNV opened at C$194.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.09 billion and a PE ratio of 49.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$206.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$187.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.48.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

