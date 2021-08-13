Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $246,960.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 105,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,501. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

