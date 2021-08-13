Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FRU stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,317.50. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Ci Capital lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

