Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.28.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

