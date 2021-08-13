Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%.

Shares of FREQ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,079. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

