FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III Sells 205 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 205 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $12,181.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $700,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FRP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

