FS Development Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:FSII) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th

FS Development Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:FSII) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. FS Development Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FSII opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,040,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in FS Development Corp. II by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 1,182,588 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,960,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.