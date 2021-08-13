FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FTS International alerts:

NYSE FTSI opened at $21.94 on Monday. FTS International has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.