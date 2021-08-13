FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
NYSE FTSI opened at $21.94 on Monday. FTS International has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28.
FTS International Company Profile
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.
