FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.70 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $594.84 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00043977 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

