Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of 460.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

