Function X Trading 38.7% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Function X has a total market cap of $95.38 million and $3.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.07 or 0.99744257 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031955 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006501 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00073034 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014414 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
