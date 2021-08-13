Function X Trading 38.7% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Function X has a total market cap of $95.38 million and $3.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.07 or 0.99744257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00073034 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,389,128 coins and its circulating supply is 207,433,820 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

