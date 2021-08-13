FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0230 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $247.92 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

