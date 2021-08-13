FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Issued By Pi Financial

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Pi Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million.

IBG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$345.18 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.35.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

